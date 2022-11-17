A Pembrokeshire student is among a record number of young people from Wales competing to show they are the best in their class a global competition this month.

Pembrokeshire College student Declan Morrisey, 20, was a gold medallist in last year’s in the WorldSkills UK National Foundation Skills: Media competition and is now aiming to secure his second medal,this year in the Foundation Skills: IT Software Solutions for Business category.

He said: “WorldSkills competitions have given me confidence to do things that I didn’t think I was capable of until now.

“My coach, David, has helped me a great deal and pushes me to go the extra mile and really give it my all.

“If old me could look at myself now, I would’ve looked at myself in disbelief, laughed, and said ‘no way!’ “WorldSkills has changed my life for the better, and I think it has so many opportunities out there to help other young people too.”

Declan is among a team of talented individuals competing to become UK Skills Champions across 45 different categories in six different locations.

WorldSkills UK supports young people to take part in competition-led training, assessment, and benchmarking, with competitors from all four nations competing against one another to achieve national acclaim in their chosen category.

David Jones, learner transition coordinator at Pembrokeshire College, added: “WorldSkills competitions have allowed Declan and many of our other learners to upskill and realise what they are capable of achieving.

“Inclusive Skills competitions have given Declan the opportunity to showcase the super abilities he has; the inclusive and foundational skills competitions have allowed him to test himself and blossom within the safety of our support staff.

“It’s been so rewarding seeing his confidence grow, and I am so proud of how far he has come since starting with us at Pembrokeshire College.”

The finals follow several national qualifiers, where young people from across the IK have been competing to demonstrate their top-class skills and expertise in their categories.

Winners will be announced on Friday, November 25 via an online broadcast hosted by the former apprentice and TV journalist Steph McGovern.

For more information on WorldSkills UK visit inspiringskills.gov.wales.