Latest statistics show that there was nearly a 50 per cent increase in drug-related deaths in Wales in 2021.

The data, published by Public Health Wales, showed that the number of drug-related deaths in Wales had reached its highest level ever.

According to the statistics, in 2021, there were 210 drug-related deaths recorded, compared to 149 in 2021, showing an increase of 41 per cent.

The figure was also the highest since records began in 1993, with the previous record being 208 in 2018.

Compared to England, Wales had a much higher number of deaths per million people, as England saw a far smaller rise in deaths.

Also released in the data, was the fact that the number of people dying in Wales after taking cocaine has doubled over the past five years.

This has resulted in local representatives calling for radical changes to how drug addiction is dealt with in Wales.

Jane Dodds MS, Senedd member for Mid and West Wales, has called on the government to follow the attitudes of countries such as Portugal, which has developed policies to drive down drug deaths.

The leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats also spoke about the establishment of safe consumption spaces, which could be done under existing Welsh government powers.

Commenting Welsh Liberal Democrat Leader Jane Dodds MS said: “Every death caused by drugs is a tragedy and results in the loss of someone’s parent, child, friend or sibling. What makes it all the more tragic is most deaths caused by drugs are preventable. Drug addiction is a health condition and should be treated as such.

“We want to see a much more holistic approach to those reported for drug offences, treating offenses as a public health issue rather than a criminal one, learning from best international practice such as that in Portugal.

“This would see the diversion of people caught in possession of drugs for personal use into education, treatment and recovery, ceasing imprisonment in these circumstances.”