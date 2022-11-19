A Pembrokeshire beach has been named as one of the warmest UK beaches across autumn, according to new data.
The research, conducted by Parkdean, looked at which beaches from across the UK remain warmest past the summer months and into autumn.
The data found that the fifth warmest beach in the UK in autumn is Pembrokeshire’s own Barafundle Bay.
With the top four beaches being on the south coast of England, this means Barafundle Bay is also Wales’ warmest autumn beach, with an average temperature of 12.5 degrees Celsius.
Porthcurno Beach and Kyance Cove in Cornwall were first and second on the list, with a 13.1 and 13 degree temperature.
Birling Gap in Eastbourne also had 13 degrees, ahead of Studland near Brighton on 12.6.
No other Welsh beaches made the UK’s top ten, as Barafundle Bay finished above famous UK beaches such as Camber Sands and Brancaster.
