With the cost-of-living crisis causing people to find alternative ways to heat their homes, fire crews are urging people to protect themselves from accidental fires this winter.

All Welsh fire crews, including Mid and West Wales, are supporting a campaign to provide advice and help reduce fire risks.

The campaign includes encouraging people to contact their local Fire and Rescue Service to request a Safe and Well/Home Safety Check for themselves or their loved ones

Chair of the All Wales Fire and Rescue Community Risk Reduction Group, Iwan Cray said: “It is crucial people ensure they have working smoke alarms – at least one on each level of the home. Time and time again we see how a smoke alarm can be the difference between life and death when a fire occurs.

“Should you use a heating appliance that does not run off electricity, we recommend installing a carbon monoxide alarm. Carbon monoxide is a colourless and odourless gas that cannot be detected by sight or smell, but early detection of this fatal gas through a working CO alarm is lifesaving. All alarms should be regularly checked to see that they are working, by pushing the test button at least once a month.

“It is important that where people are able to heat one room only, and are using that for both living and sleeping, that they can clearly hear alarms, so they can be alerted to a fire or dangerous levels of carbon monoxide when sleeping.”

The fire service has ips to help keep residents fire safe: