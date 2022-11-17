A Pembrokeshire waitress has been judged best in the world at a prestigious competition in Monaco.

Tilly Morris, 21, who is head waitress at Grove of Narberth was flown out to the world finals of the Young Chef Young Waiter competition after acing it at the Welsh finals.

After her Welsh win Tilly said::“It’s been such a great experience and I’ve learnt so much from working in this way with people I didn’t know before I arrived.

"I’m so excited and a little bit speechless, but I can’t wait to represent Wales in Monaco! Today’s been the best day of my life!”

She began the world finals at a grand opening ceremony at the Yacht Club de Monaco on November 15.

Yesterday, Wednesday, November 16, Tilly wowed the judges at the swish Maybourne Riviera luxury Mediterranean hotel with her knowledge and attention to detail.

Tilly served a menu, cooked by her competition partner, Ali Halbert, which represented Wales.

The diners at her tables were an internationally acclaimed judging panel which included hospitality veterans and award-winning chefs.

Yesterday evening Tilly and Ali, as Team Wales, were announced as the winners during a gala dinner at the Maybourne Riviera.

They triumphed over competitors from from England, Cayman Islands, Ireland, Macao, Singapore and Canada.

Tilly’s Pembrokeshire colleagues were delighted to learn of her success.

"We're beyond thrilled for Tilly and Ali being named World Young Chef Young Waiter winners," said Karen Weisheit, hotel manager at Grove of Narberth

"Taking part in this global competition has been a wonderful experience for Tilly, and we're so proud of everything she's achieved and how she's partnered with Ali to represent the wonderful talent we have here in Wales.

"It's been a remarkable experience for Tilly and we know she's loved every second of it, especially competing in the world finals in Monaco.

"We're delighted that the judges recognised her world-class service skills, at national and international level, and all the hard work and dedication she’s put in.

"She's a true talent, a hugely popular member of our team, and an absolute joy to work with every day.

"We can't wait for her to return home so we can celebrate her success as she brings this international award back to Grove of Narberth, Pembrokeshire and Wales."