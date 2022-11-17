A Milford Haven man who was seen by police throwing bags containing illegal drugs out of a rooftop window has been handed a custodial sentence by Swansea Crown Court.

Officers were asked to carry out a search warrant at a property in Dewsland, Milford Haven in April, 2021 on suspicion that illegal drugs were being stored inside.

As the officers forced entry through the front door, they noticed a man who they recognised as Chad Forrest peering out through an upstairs window. They then saw four items being thrown from a window in the roof, namely a foil wrap and three bags. One of the bags landed in the roof gutter while the remaining bags landed on the ground outside the property.

These were found to contain cannabis with a total weight of 109.37g.

Further searches inside the property revealed 0.881 grammes of cannabis in a front bedroom along with a cannabis grinder. A diary which they retrieved from the sitting room contained a written date and a name with a reference to ‘56g and £380’. This was later verified by a police drugs expert as being the wholesale price of this precise amount of cannabis.

The total amount of cannabis seized during the search amounted to 110.25g which has a wholesale value of approximately £710.

This afternoon (Thursday) Chad Forrest, 29, of Nelson Avenue, Milford Haven pleaded guilty to the charge of possessing the cannabis with the intent of supplying it to others.

However, the Crown confirmed that the offence was committed whilst Forrest, who was employed at his family scaffolding business, was serving a suspended prison sentence imposed in February 2020 for possessing Class A cocaine with intent to supply. Other convictions include the possession of cannabis in February 2014 and July 2020 while in August 2019 he received four convictions for possessing a Class C drug.

“Possession with intent to supply is a serious offence but what makes this case even worse is the fact that it was committed during the operational period of a suspended sentence,” said Recorder Richard Kember.

“It’s questionable how seriously the defendant will take any community-based sentences as he has a history of non-compliance of previous orders. Neither do I accept his realistic prospect of rehabilitation.”

Forrest was sentenced to 18 months in custody. He will serve half of this sentence and will then be released on licence.