Do you love coffee? Do you love it even more when it’s free? Of course, you do, so head down to Costa over the next 7 days to grab yourself a free hot drink.

Yes, from today (November 17) until November 24, 2022, Costa is giving away free hot beverages from its menu (excluding festive drinks).

How to get a free drink from Costa Coffee?





You can get the free drink by just downloading the Costa Coffee app, signing up to the Costa Club loyalty scheme, and that’s it!

Redeemable within 7 days of purchase, new members of the Costa Club, can grab a free barista-made hot beverage from its menu.

Get your taste buds ready for our new festive menu and tuck straight into our Brie, Maple Bacon and Cranberry Stonebaked Panini 😋🎄 pic.twitter.com/h2ZIhgx3qx — Costa Coffee (@CostaCoffee) November 16, 2022

The ‘free drink’ digital voucher will automatically appear in the apps’ ‘Rewards’ section, which can be redeemed in person at a participating Costa Coffee store. Existing customers will also be able to discover gestures, perks, and rewards with exclusive in-app deals as part of Costa Club.

Participating stores can be found on the Costa Coffee website here.