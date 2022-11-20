People are being asked for their views on how to protect the future of Welsh-speaking communities.

The Commission for Welsh-speaking Communities was set up by the Welsh government to make recommendations on how to help make sure all our Welsh-speaking communities can thrive.

The commission is looking to hear from members of the public and organisations for evidence to their next report, which will make recommendations to the government.

The Commission wants to hear views on all kinds of issues affecting Welsh-speaking communities, from housing and education to community development and regeneration.

The call for evidence is open now and responses should be submitted by 13 January 2023.

The Welsh government said that strengthening Welsh-speaking communities is central to its strategy of doubling daily use of Welsh by 2050.

The Minister for education and Welsh language, Jeremy Miles, said: “It’s crucial that our communities are strong and protected so Cymraeg can thrive.

“Challenges facing Welsh-speaking communities have increased in recent years, and I’m sure lots of people will have views and suggestions to change this.

“This report will be valuable in seeing how the economy, policy decisions and demographics will affect the future of Cymraeg in our communities.”

Chair of the Commission, Dr Simon Brooks said: “We want to give everyone the chance to have their say on the future of our Welsh-speaking communities.

“Evidence and ideas submitted will be vital for us as we work on our recommendations as a commission. I’d encourage as many people to take part as possible, and I can promise that all ideas will be considered carefully.”