A WOMAN has been fined for not telling police information.

Suzanna Westmacott, 37, of Pencaer, Goodwick, was found guilty of failing to provide information by Cardiff Magistrates Court on November 11.

She committed the offence on July 13 when she failed to provide South Wales Police with evidence relating to the identity of the driver of a vehicle believed to have been involved in an offence.

She was fined £660, given six points on her licence and ordered to pay £264 surcharge and £90 costs.