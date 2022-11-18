A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been banned from driving.

Rafal Salek, 35, of Valley Road, Saundersfoot, admitted two drug driving offences at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 10.

He was caught on July 3 on the A40 Carmarthen with 100 micrograms of Benzoylecgonine in his blood.

He also had 2.3 micrograms of Delta-9-Tetrahydrocannabinol in his blood.

He was banned from driving for 13 months and fined £120. He also had to pay £48 surcharge.