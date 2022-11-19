A PEMBROKESHIRE man fell foul of the law by driving with unfit tyres.

Luke Xander Phillips, 20, of Woodlands Park, Haverfordwest, admitted a charge of having the ply cord exposed while driving at Llanelli Magistrates Court on November 11.

He was caught driving a VW Golf on Merlins Hill, Haverfordwest, on April 25 with the front nearside wheel having a tyre with an exposed ply or cord.

He was fined £128 and ordered to pay £34 surcharge and £90 costs.

He received no separate penalty after admitting a second count of the charge for the front offside tyre.