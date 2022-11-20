A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been ordered to make a payment of more than £10,000 in unpaid child support.

On November 10, Cardiff Magistrates Court ordered the man from Haverfordwest – who cannot be named for legal reasons – to pay £13,091.99 of unpaid child support and enforcement fee for the period between April 26, 2010, and April 26, 2016.

The court ruled that the man had been given ample warning about the notice of intention to apply for a liability order and that the defendant was liable to pay the child maintenance payments and did not make them.