A PEMBROKESHIRE man has been ordered to make a payment of more than £10,000 in unpaid child support.
On November 10, Cardiff Magistrates Court ordered the man from Haverfordwest – who cannot be named for legal reasons – to pay £13,091.99 of unpaid child support and enforcement fee for the period between April 26, 2010, and April 26, 2016.
MORE NEWS:
The court ruled that the man had been given ample warning about the notice of intention to apply for a liability order and that the defendant was liable to pay the child maintenance payments and did not make them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here