The popular supermarket chain, Tesco has unveiled a reduced to clear section amid the worsening cost of living crisis impacting households across the UK.

This comes as the brand announced it would raise some prices, including the cost of its beloved sandwich meal deal from £3 to £3.40 for Tesco Clubcard members.

The new measure is hoped to make it easier for those looking for yellow sticker deals to find bargains as pressure mounts on people's budgets.

The newly included section is labelled: "Reduced in price – just as nice" and will be rolled out in 100 stores by Christmas.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco's Chief Customer Officer said: “We want customers to spend less at Tesco, and our ‘Reduced in Price’ sections in stores now offer the reassurance that these products are just as nice and are another reminder there’s great value to be found on every aisle at Tesco.

“We’ve locked the price of more than a thousand everyday staples until 2023 through our Low Everyday Prices, and we continue to price match on 100s products in Aldi.

“We’re also helping millions of customers spend less through their Tesco Clubcard, with Clubcard Prices giving up to 50 per cent off thousands of products and helping customers collect points for money off their shopping.”

