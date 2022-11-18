Wales kick of their 2022 World Cup campaign on Monday as they face USA in the opening group game of the tournament.

Rob Page's men are the first Welsh team to play at a World Cup since 1958, and will be hoping to build on the tournament successes of Euro 2016 and Euro 202 by progressing from the group stage again.

On paper, Wales are in the toughest group at the tournament, with the average Fifa rankings of the four participants being the best of all eight groups.

Cymru's journey begins with a match against World number 16 USA on Monday, before they face world number 20 Iran on Friday.

England await Wales in their final group stage match on Tuesday, November 29.

When are Wales playing at the World Cup?





These are all of Cymru's fixtures at the 2022 Qatar World Cup, including those in the knockout rounds if they manage to progress.

Monday, November 21: Wales v USA (7pm)

Friday, November 25: Wales v Iran (10am)

Tuesday, November 29: Wales v England (7pm)

If Wales manage to top their group, this is their schedule for the rest of the tournament through to the final:

Sunday, December 4: Round of 16

Saturday, December 10: Quarter Final

Wednesday, December 14: Semi Final

Sunday, December 18: Final

If Wales manage to progress from the group stages via finishing second, this is how the rest of their tournament will shape up: