One of Pembrokeshire’s top tourism destinations is celebrating after attaining the highest external quality assurance audit standard from the Royal Life Saving Society at its water park.

The Blue Lagoon water park at Bluestone National Park Resory has been rated ‘excellent’ for the second year running in an independent External Quality Assurance audit.

The RLSS sets the guidance and standards for lifeguarding throughout the industry. The independent quality assurance audit assesses the training and work of lifeguards.

Mike Slack, head of leisure at Bluestone, said receiving the highest rating from the RLSS was a testament to the hard work of the lifeguards at the Blue Lagoon.

“We know our guests expect the best when they stay at Bluestone and that includes the activities they undertake and the venues they visit here. The Blue Lagoon is a top attraction on the resort and the safety of its users is paramount achieving the ‘Excellent’ rating demonstrates the importance we place in safety,” he said.

Ryan Goldsworthy, deputy head of leisure at Bluestone and who oversees the Blue Lagoon, praised his team for their hard work.

“This is the second year running that we’ve been rated ‘excellent’ by the RLSS in an independent audit of our procedures. This is no easy achievement and it’s down to the hard work and dedication of our Blue lagoon trainer assessors and lifeguards and the rest of the Blue Lagoon team,” he said.

“We pride ourselves on our continued commitment to safety. It’s an ongoing part of our work. The RLSS rating endorses that, and I know our guests appreciate knowing they are in the safe hands of a professional team of lifeguards at the Blue Lagoon.”

