One of the UK’s largest housebuilders is seeking planning permission to put 70 homes on a site on the outskirts of a Pembrokeshire village.
Persimmon Homes launched a pre-planning application for the land off Sandyhill Road, Saundersfoot earlier this year, when pressures on the community’s schools, GP services, parking and traffic managements were highlighted by residentds.
The Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority will now consider the full planning application for the 2.26 hectare area of land which adjoins the northernmost houses of the long-established Sandyhill Park residential estate.
The grassland site is allocated for housing in the Local Development Plan.
The application proposes a variety of detached, semi-detached, terraced and apartment properties to create an ‘attractive and integrated extension to Saundersfoot’.
It states that 35 per cent of the properties will be affordable homes and traffic access is proposed from two points on Sandyhill Road, which is reached from the main A478 road.
The application's design and access statement said: “The existing landscape has been integrtated with modern and attractive new housing to create a sense of place that is unique to the site.”
