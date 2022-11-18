A Goodwick woman has described before a Crown Court jury how she felt ‘terrified’ after a dishevelled man she had never previously encountered pushed his way into her home and exposed his penis.

“You know you want this. Come on,” he told her.

This week Shane Thomas, 24, was tried at Swansea Crown Court for charges of indecent exposure and of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence. He denies both charges.

The court heard that at around 6pm on the evening of April 9, 2022, a woman heard a knock on the front door of her property at Precelly Crescent, Goodwick.

“When I opened it I saw a dishevelleed man saying ‘Water, water, water. Give me some water’,” she told the jury.

“I went to get him a mug of water and I didn’t think anything of my safety.”

She returned and handed him the water which he drank.

“And then he pointed to his penis and said ‘I’ve got to do something about this’.

"I assumed he meant he needed to go to the toilet but then he pulled down his tracksuit bottoms and pointed his erect penis towards me telling me that I wanted some of it. I was absolutely horrified.”

The woman attempted to close the door however Thomas put both his hands against it and tried to stop her.

She eventually managed to shut the door behind him and saw him return to a bike that was parked near to her gate.

“It was a horrible experience as he brought everything out. And it was still exposed when he walked away," she said.

A statement read to the court by PC Gosling confirmed that officers had been alerted to the incident by a 999 call that was made by the complainant just after 6.30pm.

“It was a very shocking incident,” he said. “And it was clear that the woman was in a state of shock.”

But in his evidence, Thomas denied exposing himself.

“I was living in a tent just outside Goodwick and I’d cycled into town to buy ten cans of Fosters,” he said.

“I hadn’t been eating and I felt weak so I went to the closest house to get water and I asked for it politely.”

Thomas said that he sat on a bench outside the property while he waited for the woman to fetch the water.

“After I drank it I got up from the bench and handed the mug back to her. She asked me why I looked so rough and I told her it was because I was living in a tent and hadn’t showered. I’d been desperate for a drink of water but I didn’t expose myself nor go into her property.”

The jury has now retired to consider their verdict.