Milford Haven will be celebrating Wales’ long-awaited return to the World Cup in style next week when the Milford Athletic will be hosting an official FAW Fanzone.

The event, which takes place at The Pill Social Centre, will celebrate Wales’ historic achievement of reaching the Qatar World Cup 2022, which is the first time the team has achieved World Cup status since 1958.

“It’s going to be an amazing atmosphere for everyone involved, as Milford Haven is going to be a part of World Cup history,” said Milford AFC committee member Matthew Reynolds.

The Milford Haven Fanzone has been registered with Gwyl Cymru festival and will have a fan zone TV with the football games on November 21 and 29 being shown on a four-metre big screen.

BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru will be moving their studio from Cardiff to the Milford Fanzone with two presenters broadcasting live from 6pm before handing over to the official commentators at the Al Rayyan Stadium in Qatar in time for kick off.

“As a club it was important for us to mark this moment, not only for the fans but also for the club as we’re currently raising funds for new facilities at Pill field so that we can carry on growing,” continued Matthew Reynolds.

“Over the last five years we’ve gone from two teams to fourteen across the seniors, juniors, girls, and women’s teams.”

The Fanzone is being sponsored by the Port of Milford Haven and Ogi, which is the new ultrafast broadband provider in the area.

“ The support of our sponsors has meant that the community can come together at their local club to celebrate Wales at the World Cup,” added Matthew.

The event opens at 5pm and continues until 11pm. Drinks and food will be available throughout the evening.

Tickets are still available via the Milford Athletic Club.