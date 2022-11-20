Pembrokeshire has been named as the least anxious place in Wales, according to the latest stats from the Office of National Statistics.

The ONS carried out a study, looking at the personal wellbeing of people across the UK, and within all its different regions for the year April 2021 to March 2022.

The study showed that people in Pembrokeshire had an average score of 2.69/10, which is the lowest score across all of Wales.

Meanwhile, Ceredigion was named the most anxious place in Wales, with a score of 3.6/10.

The previous year saw Pembrokeshire have an average anxiety score of 3.1/10, the third lowest in Wales after Bridgend and Denbighshire.

Merthyr Tydfil was the second least anxious place in Wales in the most recent study, as it scored 2.8/10.

The study also looked at the average happiness of people in the UK, and Pembrokeshire scored a respectable 7.61/10.

This made Pembrokeshire the fifth happiest place in Wales, behind Powys (7.72), Cardiff (7.71), Caerphilly (7.7) and Denbighshire (7.67).

There were similar scores for Pembrokeshire in the study’s other two categories, with a 7.63 for life satisfaction and a 7.81 for worthwhile.