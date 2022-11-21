Students from all secondary schools in Pembrokeshire took part in a lively debate recently on equality and diversity issues affecting young people across the county.

The event was organised by Pembrokeshire County Council with support from the county’s secondary schools, Welsh government and the Children’s Commissioner’s Office.

The debate between the students was chaired by Cllr Pat Davies, chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, with multiple guest speakers making an appearance.

Included among the guest speakers were:

Rocio Cifuentes, the Children’s Commissioner for Wales

Jane Houston, Welsh government Senior Policy Advisor (Education)

Cllr Guy Woodham, Pembrokeshire County Council’s cabinet member for education and the Welsh language

Steven Richards-Downes, director of education

The presentations were followed by a Q and A session by the students from the schools, including Pembrokeshire Learning Centre, which focused in particular on LGBTQ+ areas of discussion.

“We thoroughly enjoyed our visit as it was fantastic to see all of the Pembrokeshire Secondary Schools coming together as a collective to discuss such an important issue,” said Rocio Cifuentes. “You’ve helped establish an excellent forum and we hope it continues!”

Cllr Pat Davies said it was great for so many interesting and valuable views to be shared.

“For my year of office as chair of the council I have picked up a theme of inviting young people into the council chamber to debate issues relating to democracy, equality and diversity and discuss their concerns and hopes around these issues,” she said.

“This was the first of such meetings and it was obvious that there are further conversations needed concerning the issue of LGBTQ+ and the intention is that another meeting be arranged.”

Cllr Guy Woodham said: “The opportunity to hear the views of young people is always a valuable experience and I am keen to explore ways in which they can become regularly involved in debating issues that are important to them and which will also help inform the council’s own decision making process.”