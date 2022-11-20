PEMBROKE Dock is a vital hub in west Wales for all things maritime.

Located on the banks of the River Cleddau, it began life as a small fishing village and was mainly farmland and called Paterchurch but rapidly expanded and became a hub for the Royal Navy when the Royal Navy Dockyard was built in 1814. This is when Pembroke Dock became a township.

By 1901, the population was 11,000, with many working on the naval projects going on. The Royal Navy Dockyard produced 260 ships including royal yachts and warships.

At one point, the town was home to all three Armed Forces, with the last leaving in 1960. With a very Victorian setting, the town is now a gateway to Ireland and retains its impressive buildings.

Here we take a look back at some old photos of Pembroke Dock which were supplied by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.

An aerial view of Pembroke Dock in the 1990s. Picture: David Harris

Hawkstone Road and Apley Terrace in the 1900s. Picture: Elizabeth Greenslade

The Royal Dockyard Garrison Church. Picture: Peter Mitchell

MORE NEWS:

Pembroke Dock in the 1940s. Picture: Terry Mather

A German tank going through Bush Street around 1961. Picture: William Jones

Pembroke Street in the 1900s. Picture: Terry Mather

If you would like to join and have your pictures or memories featured, search Our Pembrokeshire Memories on Facebook or click here.