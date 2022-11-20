PEMBROKE Dock is a vital hub in west Wales for all things maritime.
Located on the banks of the River Cleddau, it began life as a small fishing village and was mainly farmland and called Paterchurch but rapidly expanded and became a hub for the Royal Navy when the Royal Navy Dockyard was built in 1814. This is when Pembroke Dock became a township.
By 1901, the population was 11,000, with many working on the naval projects going on. The Royal Navy Dockyard produced 260 ships including royal yachts and warships.
At one point, the town was home to all three Armed Forces, with the last leaving in 1960. With a very Victorian setting, the town is now a gateway to Ireland and retains its impressive buildings.
Here we take a look back at some old photos of Pembroke Dock which were supplied by members of our nostalgia group Our Pembrokeshire Memories.
