OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club consists of 2,600 members who post stunning photos of Pembrokeshire every day.

Whether it's capturing landmarks or local flora and fauna on camera, local events taking place or just the beautiful scenery and weather, they always have their cameras on hand to capture images across the county.

Each week we set our members a theme and this week, the theme was Remembrance. Some chose to capture the scenes at Remembrance Services while others found poppy fields and Remembrance items.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Remembrance flag flying at half mast. Picture: Martin Howell

Mayor and cadets at Fishguard's Remembrance service. Picture: Marc Thomas

Poppy pins. Picture: Ka John

Poppy the dog wearing a poppy at St Issells, Saundersfoot. Picture: Sara Josey

Field of poppies. Picture: Ray Everitt

Remembrance bench. Picture: Ron Overs

