OUR Western Telegraph Camera Club consists of 2,600 members who post stunning photos of Pembrokeshire every day.

Whether it's capturing landmarks or local flora and fauna on camera, local events taking place or just the beautiful scenery and weather, they always have their cameras on hand to capture images across the county.

Each week we set our members a theme and this week, the theme was Remembrance. Some chose to capture the scenes at Remembrance Services while others found poppy fields and Remembrance items.

Here are just some of our favourites.

Western Telegraph: Remembrance flag flying at half mast. Picture: Martin HowellRemembrance flag flying at half mast. Picture: Martin Howell

Western Telegraph: Mayor and cadets at Fishguard's Remembrance service. Picture: Marc ThomasMayor and cadets at Fishguard's Remembrance service. Picture: Marc Thomas

Western Telegraph: Poppy pins. Picture: Ka JohnPoppy pins. Picture: Ka John

Western Telegraph: Poppy the dog wearing a poppy at St Issells, Saundersfoot. Picture: Sara JoseyPoppy the dog wearing a poppy at St Issells, Saundersfoot. Picture: Sara Josey

Western Telegraph: Field of poppies. Picture: Ray EverittField of poppies. Picture: Ray Everitt

Western Telegraph: Remembrance bench. Picture: Ron OversRemembrance bench. Picture: Ron Overs

