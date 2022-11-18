A MAN tragecially lost his life today in Johnston despite the best efforts of the emergency services.

Reports began to surface of an air ambulance attempting to land in the area at just before 10.30am. Footage shot by Mitchell Feneck showed an air ambulance on the fields at Glebelands.

The ambulance service confirmed they were at the scene at half-nine this morning, with two rapid response vehicles and an emergency ambulance.

The air ambulance arrived at 9.45am and left at just after 11am.

A spokesperson for the police confirmed an 81-year-old man, who is yet to be named, died at the scene on St Peter’s Road in Johnston.

A spokesperson for the police said: “We were called to St Peter’s Road in Johnston at 9.55am today after an 81-year-old man had suffered a medical emergency.

“Despite the efforts of emergency services he was pronounced dead. Next of kin has been informed.”

The Welsh Air Ambulance confirmed their involvement, saying: “We attended an incident in Pembrokeshire today, November 18.

“Our Dafen-based crew were mobile at 9.45am and arrived at scene by helicopter at 10.19am. Our involvement concluded at 11.06am."

The ambulance service had three vehicles on the scene at St Peter’s Road.

“We were called shortly after 9:30am to reports of a medical emergency,” said a spokesperson.

“We sent two rapid response vehicles and one emergency ambulance to the scene, where we were supported by the Wales Air Ambulance.”