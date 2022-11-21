A regional website to support unpaid carers across west Wales will launch next week, coinciding with Carer’s Rights Day.

The website to support the unpaid carers across Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire will launch on Thursday, November 24.

The website is: carerssupportwestwales.org

Pembrokeshire Association of Voluntary Services (PAVS) was awarded funding from the Welsh Government’s Integrated Care Fund to develop a bilingual regional carers online platform.

The website will support the provision and accessibility of consistent information, assistance and advice for unpaid carers in the three counties.

Judith Hardisty, Hywel Dda University Health Board Vice Chair and Carers Champion, who is also Chair of the Regional Partnership Board said: “I am delighted that the Carers Support West Wales website will provide a bilingual ‘one stop shop’ for unpaid Carers helping them to easily find information to support them in their caring role.

“The website will include details of local groups and activities, as well as relevant and timely help and support on benefits and financial entitlements. We know that people don’t always recognise themselves as unpaid carers, so won’t be aware of the help and support which is available to support them in their caring role, therefore this new website will be a valuable resource for everyone.

“The Regional Partnership Board are grateful for the contribution of all our unpaid carers who care for family and friends in their own communities and are committed to ensuring that the needs of unpaid carers are addressed.”

The website, Carers Support West Wales (CSWW), is a one stop shop for carer specific information and has been co-produced with unpaid carers in the region.

One unpaid carer said: “I think it’s amazing what you are doing! I have done generic searches for unpaid carer information and there is very little specific information so a website would be invaluable.”

CSWW has been developed to complement existing websites and provisions. The website offers a quick and easy way to find carer specific information for the three counties.

Carers Support West Wales is divided into three distinct sections, allowing carers to easily navigate the platform and explore information locally and regionally.

The three sections are:

‘My Community’ for local offers and discounts for carers

‘Support’ on how to benefit them as a carer

‘News’ for essential information