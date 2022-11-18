Narberth – the home town of Wales soccer star Joe Allen – kicks off a fun-filled fanzone experience this weekend.

The town already has a massive tribute to the player on view in the form of a magnificent mural.

It was created by local artist Lloyd the Graffiti and is a striking sight on the wall of the Dragon Inn.

Organisations in the town have teamed up to offer a brilliant World Cup-themed experience in a variety of venues.

The family-friendly fanzone in the Queens Hall promises to be a super surrounding in which to cheer on the boys in red.

It's been set up by the town's county councillor, Marc Tierney, with the support of a small committee - including Narberth AFC and the Rainbow Fairy.

They said: "Come along to the family-friendly fanzone on Monday 21st November to watch the USA play Wales.

"Bring your bucket hat, wear red and you'll be picture-perfect for a photo with our giant World Cup cut-outs.

"Before the game, we'll get you match fit with a performance of Yma O Hyd and some special video messages for the fans.

There'll be free squash and snacks for the kids and a licensed bar too. If you're feeling hungry, why not place an order for food from Block and Barrel's excellent menu. Tickets are available now at https://thequeenshall.org.uk/events/celebrating-cymru-reaching-the-fifa-world-cup-wales-v-usa."

Other attractions in the town include a football photography exhibition in Narberth Museum and a Living Memory Group World Cup.

Here's what's on for the World Cup in Narberth this coming week. (Image: Narberth Fanzone)

An updating list of events can be found here

Details of further events in association with Narberth AFC and Narberth Museum will be released next week.

