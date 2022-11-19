Football fans getting excited for the World Cup in Qatar are being warned not to get carried away behind the wheel, or they could face fines of up to £5,000.

The home nations have been preparing for their opening World Cup fixtures with the tournament set to kick off this weekend when Qatar face Ecuador on Sunday afternoon.

But as excitement builds, drivers have been warned blasting out classic football anthems behind the wheel could lead to hefty fines. The warning comes from Lotus Car Rental.

Singing loudly, dancing in your seat and getting too excited behind the wheel could put you at risk of being distracted from concentrating on the road. Evidence of distraction prior to an accident could see you prosecuted or dangerous driving or driving without due care and attention.

CEO of Lotus Car Rental, Alexander Haraldsson said: “As we saw last year during Euro 2020, the outpour of support from England fans across the country was incredible and as we close in on the start of the World Cup, excitement is already starting to build for the tournament.

“While it may be tempting to increase the volume of your favourite England tracks in the car it is crucial to ensure you are fully focused on the road when driving. By maintaining your concentration you’ll avoid increasing the chance of an accident, as well as a hefty fine.

“Although you cannot be pulled over for playing loud music, if police officers believe it is causing a distraction such as blocking out audible safety warnings from other road users like their horns or an ambulance siren then they can penalise you.”

Although the warning is aimed at England fans, Wales supporters will also be in high spirits with the national team appearing in the tournament for the first time since 1958. So, it may be wise to avoid playing Yma o Hyd in your car for the next few weeks.