EXTRAORDINARY shots were captured in Pembrokeshire of an otter having a nice snack!

In what are fantastically vivid images an otter has been photographed eating a pike in the Lily Ponds at Bosherston.

The photos were taken by Richard Rees yesterday, November 17.

Richard, from Neyland, said he could not believe what he was seeing when he took them.

Richard told the Western Telegraph: "I’ve never seen anything like that before."

Photos were taken at Bosherton's Lily Ponds (Image: Richard Rees)

The otter caught a massive snack! (Image: Richard Rees)

Otters love to snack, and this lucky otter got a healthy serving of one of the species' favourite dishes - freshwater fish.

According to Seaworld otters also like to eat mussels, crabs, crayfish and slimy frogs!

Otters also like mussels and frogs! (Image: Richard Rees)

Richard said that at the time, he couldn't believe what he was seeing (Image: Richard Rees)

Richard said he was absolutely delighted with the photos.

"I couldn’t believe what I was seeing and I'm pleased I was in the right place at the right time."

