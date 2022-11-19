They’ve had one heck of an amazing year after scooping a Top 20 Award for the UK’s most exciting new restaurant in the Good Food Guide as well as receiving some positive feedback from none other than the Michelin Star bigwigs.

But this week popular Lawrenny restaurant Annwn confirmed it will be closing the business temporarily over the quieter winter months.

“It’s been a very difficult decision to make, but we’ve decided to close for just a few months until we can secure an alternative location from which we can operate,” said owner and chef extraordinaire, Matt Powell.

“We do have our eyes on a few properties at the moment, and are on the lookout for a suitable venue that we can relocate to that will suit our business needs as well as our expansion plans.

“But if anyone in our network knows of a suitable venue that would house a small successful restaurant, then please get in touch.”

Anyone who has recently booked gift vouchers at the restaurant will either be refunded or, if they’re happy to hold onto the gift, they can use them once the new premises is re-opened.

Annwn requires space for between 10 and 12 covers with guest facilities and Matt is prepared to invest in a new kitchen if that is required.

Earlier this autumn Annwn was named by the Good Food Guide 2022 as one of the UK’s most exciting restaurants. And given that it is barely a year old, this is one considerable accolade.

What's more, the restaurant recently had a visit from the Michelin team who left with some extremely positive reviews.

“I came here 12 years ago and ever since then, Pembrokeshire has been my inspiration,” said Matt.

And the dishes he has created bear testimony to the passion he holds for its environment as well as its ecology and history.

All of his vegetables are homegrown in his immaculately tended raised beds while many ingredients are skilfully foraged from the hedgerows and coastlands around South Pembrokeshire while his fish and meats are sourced with excruciating care.

“Our food is based on the Welsh landscape and our aim is to allow our diners to get back to their roots and taste things in a very pure but very original way," explained Matt.

The sooner Annwn can relocate the better - Pembrokeshire needs this awesome cuisine.