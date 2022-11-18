Pembrokeshire County Council’s Social Care recruitment campaign won the Marketing Campaign of the year at the West Wales Health and Care Awards.

The event, which was held at the Pembrokeshire County Showground in Haverfordwest, included 14 awards which were up for grabs on the night recognising the hard work in the health and care industry over the last year.

Now in its fifth year, the annual West Wales Health And Care Awards recognise all those incredible Health and Care workers both at individual and team level – who work at the heart of our communities.

The authority scooped the Marketing Campaign of the Year and was honoured for its ‘In Pembs We Care’ campaign which began back in January this year.

‘In Pembs We Care’ is an awareness campaign of social care in Pembrokeshire which effectively put this key area of work on the map.

Using a creative campaign it promotes the variety of jobs available in the social care market in the county and used a variety of actors and stories to set the scene.

The judges recognised that the campaign had made a real impact in the sector.

Rachel Gibby, Development Officer for Care Home Services at Pembrokeshire County Council said it is a real pleasure to be a part of the project.

"We wish to say thank you, to the person who nominated us for this award and the sponsors and hosts of the West Wales Health and Care Awards, as there are so many people in our community supporting people in health and social care and making a real difference in people’s lives,” said Rachel.

Jason Bennett, Head of Adult Care, Social Care added his congratulations to the team.

“This fantastic achievement is a reminder of the pressures our industry faces – especially as we enter the winter months – and I am delighted that this innovative multi-media campaign has been recognised in this positive way,” said Jason.

Werndale director hails 'everyday heroes' at health awards

Werndale Director Jacky Jones said it was an honour to be in attendance (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Director of Werndale Hospital Jacky Jones described everyone in attendance at the West Wales Health and Care Awards 2022.

Mrs Jones was overcome with a sense of pride as she opened the evening’s award ceremony.

“These are incredibly challenging times for everyone involved in Health and Social care,” said Mrs Jones, “but tonight we pause and take this opportunity to say thank you for the great practice, dedication and commitment of the people working or volunteering in this sector.

“I said it last year but I want to say it again - you really are everyday heroes. Each day you make a significant difference to people’s lives.”

Sales director for the Western Telegraph Lynsey Hughes was amazed by the work ethic of everyone at the awards (Image: Behind the Lens Media)

Sales director for the Western Telegraph Lynsey Hughes said some heartwarming words to welcome all the guests.

"It feels like life has already returned to normality but those in health and social care are still dealing with the pandemic," said Lynsey.

"From the outside we only see snapshots of the challenges you face and frankly we are all in awe of what you have done and continue to do."