A VAN driver who killed a police officer when his van hit her bicycle on the A40 near Whitland was given five years in prison today at Swansea Crown Court.

Simon Lee Draper, aged 42, of Meidrim Road, St Clears, was handed the sentence at Swansea Crown Court after he was convicted of causing the death of off duty police officer PS Lynwen Thomas by dangerous driving following a trial at the Nightingale Court at Swansea Civic Centre last month.

Draper was the driver of a Ford Transit which collided with Ms Thomas, who was riding her Trek bike along the A40 westbound at around 6.40pm on the evening of Thursday, February 25, 2021.

Ms Thomas sustained fatal injuries and passed away at the scene.

Draper had admitted a lesser charge of causing death by careless driving and tried to argue that his 13-month-old son had been using the phone at the time and not him.

However, a paediatric expert told the court that the functions and activity recorded on the phone were impossible for a child of that age to perform.

During sentencing, His Honour Judge Hywel James commended Ms Thomas’ family on their dignified presence throughout the trial and sentencing hearings.

He added the case highlights again the grave consequences of using a mobile phone at the wheel and also noted that in the pre-sentence report Draper is still claiming that it was his son who was using the mobile phone.

Draper was also given a six-year driving ban with a requirement to sit an extended driving test.

Lynwen Thomas died at the scene when her bike was hit by Draper's van (Image: Western Telegraph)

Draper's case fell apart

In a five day trial at Swansea Civic Centre in October, Draper claimed it was his 13-month-old son Ted, sitting behind him in the van at the time of the incident, who was in possession of the phone.

However Draper’s testimony became unclear, stating he turned round to check his son was not crying and then saying he turned to give his son a dummy as he collided with Ms Thomas.

In extraordinary exchanges during day three of the trial, prosecution counsel Carina Hughes said to Draper: “You are doing whatever you can to take the blame away from yourself by using your son.”

Ms Hughes would go on to say, “you are making it up as you go along and you are not telling the truth.”

Lynwen's bike lost its back wheel with Drapers van estimated to have hit her at around 60mph (Image: Western Telegraph)

'I knew something was wrong'

Heartbreaking testimony read out on behalf of Lynwen's partner Jamie Daniel Hughes said that on that fateful night in February he knew something was wrong.

“I came home from work and could not see any lights on, which I thought was strange because I thought she (Lynwen) would be home,” said Mr Hughes.

“I went out with the dog down the road to see if I could see her. Something was strange as there was no traffic. The road was dead.

"It was too cold and dark to be out and so much time had passed. I had a gut feeling something was wrong.

“I returned home with the dog and started calling the family to see if she was with anyone. Just as I was doing that I got a knock on the door."