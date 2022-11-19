A Fishguard man has been found guilty of exposing his genitals to a woman inside her own home by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

Shane Thomas, 22, denied the offence during the two-day trial. However on Friday afternoon the jury returned a unimous guilty verdict.

The exposure took place at a propertty in Precelly Crescent, Goodwick, after a woman heard someone knocking on her front door at around 6pm on April 9.

When she opened it she saw a man standing on her doorstep who she described as 'dishevelled'. She didn't know the man, and he asked her for a drink of water.

When she returned with the water he pointed to his penis saying, "I've got to do something about this'.

He then pulled down his jogging bottoms and exposed his erect penis to the woman.

In a statement to the court, she said the act had horrified her.

Giving evidence during the trial, Shane Thomas said he had been living in a tent at the time of the offence as the police were attempting to track him down for breaching his licence following release from prison for a previous conviction.

That morning he had cycled into town to buy ten cans of Fosters. Not having had anything to eat, he said he felt weak and needed a drink of water so knocked on the door of the house that was nearest to him.

He denied trespassing with the intention of committing a sexual offence and an additional charge of exosure.

The jury found him not guilty of the first offence, namely trespassing, but returned a guilty veerdict on exposure.

He will be sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on December 2.