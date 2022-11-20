A former chapel is up for sale in Pembrokeshire, and is going for £40,000.

Bethel Chapel sits on the northern fringes of Tretio, around four miles northeast of St Davids, and just over a mile away from the coast.

St chapel is now on the popular property website Rightmove, and is described as an investment opportunity, with the potential to convert the chapel into a studio, workroom or dwelling.

Unless the property is sold, the chapel will be sold by public auction at a date not yet confirmed, with a price guide of £40,000 to £60,000.

The inside of the chapel (Image: JJ Morris, Fishguard)

A spokesperson from JJ Morris, Fishguard, the agents involved, said: “Bethel Chapel is a delightfully situated detached chapel building which stands within the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park within a few miles or so of the North Pembrokeshire Coastline.

“The property has potential for use as a studio, gallery, a workshop or even as a dwelling (subject to any necessary change of use and/or planning consents).

“It will be offered for sale by public auction (subject to conditions of sale and unless previously sold) with a realistic auction price guide.

“Adjoining the property is an area of land which is edged in red on the attached plan.

“There is a 2' 6" wide strip of land adjacent to the north-western boundary and a 5' strip of land across the front of the chapel and a 20' strip of land on the south-eastern boundary.

“In addition to the chapel and adjoining land, there is a further plot of land which is situated to the left of the access gate and path leading to the chapel which is edged in red on the same plan.

“This area of land would provide vehicle parking space (subject to any necessary consents) or even a garden for the chapel that is being offered ‘for sale.’”

The exterior of the chapel (Image: JJ Morris, Fishguard)

The interior of the chapel (Image: JJ Morris, Fishguard)