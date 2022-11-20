Plans have been made to demolish a community hall in a Pembrokeshire village, and replace it with a single dwelling on the same site.

Rosemarket Village Hall Committee has applied for a detached house to be built on the site of the village hall, once it is demolished along with the accompanying toilet block.

Pembrokeshire County Council approved an original planning application back in September 2020, which focused on new and updated village hall at Westaway Park.

A spokesperson from the planning application said: The existing village hall is still in active use by the community but is outdated and in poor condition and no longer fit for purpose.

“Rosemarket Village Hall Committee have been looking at their development and funding options for both sites.”

Funding has been one of the biggest hurdles for the committee, and so the new planning application looks at attracting buyers and developers by making it a site for a residential development.

This would therefore “help in the funding of the construction of the new village hall.”

The current village hall consists of a porch, hall, stage, meeting room and kitchen, while the new one will include storage rooms, meeting rooms, toilets, a lobby and much more.

On the current site, should the application be approved, would sit “a single detached, together with a new vehicular access being created onto the nearby local lane.”

The plans for the current site (Image: Rosemarket Village Hall Committee)

The application spokesperson said about the proposals at the old site: “Although the submission shows the provision of a 1.5 storey dwelling on the site, with the scale parameters indicating a dwelling with a possible ridge height of 6.735 metres, it might be the case that the site could only reasonably accommodate a detached bungalow.

“In addition to some landscaping proposals for the site, biodiversity enhancements include the provision of bird and bat boxes on the elevations of the dwelling, the provision of ‘hedgehog highway’ access points in walls/fences, and the incorporation of low-level downward facing lighting where required.”

The application for the dwelling on the site has been sent to Pembrokeshire County Council, with the committee waiting to hear back from County Hall.