A street art mural has appeared on the exterior of a Pembrokeshire rugby club clubhouse.

The artwork was completed on the wall of the clubhouse at St Davids RFC, to celebrate the club and the role it plays within the local community.

This is part of Principality Building Society’s series of art murals across Wales as part of their HeART of the Community campaign.

The WRU partners are co-creating murals at three clubhouses across Wales to bring the club and community together.

The campaign also sees the clubs receive a £5,000 donation. St Davids RFC is the second of three clubs in the series, as Rumney RFC received their mural and donation last week.

Welsh winger Jasmine Joyce chose St. David’s RFC, to celebrate the place where her career on the rugby pitch began at the age of seven in their mini’s team.

From these grassroots, she represented Team GB in rugby sevens at two Olympic games, and has just returned from New Zealand where she played for Wales in the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

The mural has been created by Welsh street artist Rmer One, who collaborated with the club in the design process, to ensure the artwork was a true reflection of the team and its community.

Speaking at the unveiling Jasmine Joyce, said: “St. Davids RFC is a home from home for me and my family – we’ve had many happy times at the club and in the clubhouse.

“Being the place where I first picked up a rugby ball, I’ll always have a sense of gratitude towards the club for helping me take the first steps in my rugby career.”

Jasmine Joyce with Principality Building Society colleagues from Haverfordwest and Fishguard (Image: Principality Building Society)

Kay Reynolds, St. Davids RFC’s Club Secretary, said: “We are incredibly proud of the role we play in our local community.

“Whilst we may be a small club, our clubhouse really is the beating heart and home of our city. It has been a really special experience to work with Principality Building Society and artist Rmer One to create our very own bespoke artwork, and the financial grant is incredibly helpful for the club.

“The mural perfectly represents and celebrates all the wonderful parts of our club and community, including the club’s role in supporting Jasmine on her journey to the world stage, and we can’t wait to show it off to all who visit.”