A cow, described as ‘dangerously out of control’ seriously injured an elderly man in Whitland this morning (November 19).

Dyfed-Powys Police and Wales Air Ambulance were involved in the incident, which occurred at around 10.15am in Whitland.

The cow had escaped, and made its way to the centre of Whitland, where it attacked and trampled an elderly man, who required serious medical attention.

Police officers arrived at the scene, as did Wales Air Ambulance paramedics, who airlifted the man to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

Following the attack, the cow went onto the rail track, with trains having to be stopped “to mitigate the danger.”

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “The cow had escaped from Whitland Mart, and made its way to centre of the village. It came across an elderly man in North Road, where it attacked & trampled him, causing serious injury.

“The man was conveyed by Air Ambulance to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

“The cow then went on the rail track in area, and trains had to be put on stop to mitigate danger to them.

“Eventually it made its way to a field, where every effort was made to safely contain it in consultation with the owner.

“Unfortunately all attempts failed, and due to danger posed by animal it was humanely dispatched with consent of owner.

“The health and safety executive have been informed.”