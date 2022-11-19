Dyfed-Powys Police officers in Pembrokeshire are investigating a serious road traffic crash, which saw a man airlifted to Cardiff with serious leg injuries.

The 68-year-old man was walking along the A478 between Glandwr and Crymych on the afternoon of Friday, November 18, when he was struck by a ‘a lorry type’ vehicle, which left the scene after the crash.

Police officers were called to the scene, as were Wales Air Ambulance paramedics, who took the casualty to University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff.

The man remains in Cardiff at the hospital, receiving treatment.

A spokesperson from Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit is investigating a serious RTC that occurred on the A478 between Glandwr and Crymych on Friday November 18, between 2.40pm and 3pm.

“A 68-year-old pedestrian was walking northbound in the direction of Crymych, when he was struck by a vehicle described as being ‘a lorry type with a black trailer’.

“There was writing on the trailer with something like ‘company’, but unfortunately we have no further description or details. The man sustained serious leg injuries, and was airlifted to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff, where he remains receiving treatment.

“The vehicle that is alleged to have collided with the male casualty left the scene of the RTC and has not been traced at this time.

“Anyone travelling on the stretch of A478 road between Glandwr and Crymych yesterday (November 18) between 2.40pm and 3pm, or anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”

Police can be contacted either online at: https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk, or by calling 101.

If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference: DP-20221118-212.

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.