Strong winds are expected in Pembrokeshire for early next week, as the Met Office has provided a yellow weather warning for the county.

The entirety of Pembrokeshire is expected to be subject to the strong winds, which will last from 6am tomorrow (Monday, November 21) until 6pm that evening.

The strong winds are also expected to cover the whole of the south coast of Wales, as well as Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

A spokesperson from The Met Office said: “A small chance of very strong winds on Monday causing disruption to travel and utilities.

“There is a slight chance of some damage to buildings, such as tiles blown from roofs.

“There is a small chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are affected.

“There is a small chance that some roads and bridges could close.

“There is a slight chance that power cuts may occur.

“There is a small chance of injuries from flying debris, large waves and/or beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.”