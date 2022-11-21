Milford Haven has been named as the town selected for a new West Wales-based food hub by the Wales Community Food Distribution, led by PLANED.

This will be the fourth food hub in the area with the aim of facilitating volunteers and customers to link with food producers and suppliers to purchase fresh, great value food.

The food hub in Milford Haven will be launched next Wednesday, November 30 at 12:00 in the PATCH Charity Shop on Charles Street, and there is an open invitation for everyone to come along on the day and meet the team. They are also eager to hear about what people would like to see being made available at the hub.

It will be run weekly every Wednesday and will initially offer fresh vegetables, fruit and salad to order.

PATCH Representative Dave Golding said “We are very excited to be part of this initiative, as it enables the local residents to take advantage of excellent value fruit and vegetables”.

He added that by working alongside PLANED, it is hoped that PATCH will be able to take part in further projects like this in the future.