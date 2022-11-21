Tenby's official World Cup fanzone opens its doors for the first of its three events tonight, Monday November 21, as Wales take on the USA.
The fanzone in the De Valence Pavilion will feature big screens, music and a bar and admission is £4, in aid of grassroots football charities.
"There is a massive buzz around Tenby and Saundersfoot and we are hoping people from all over Pembrokeshire and West Wales are able to attend," said main organiser Connor Ennis.
"We have sold over 500 tickets so far to our events and have less than 100 left
"It has been hard work, but something I have really enjoyed and I hope it all goes smoothly. I have funded the event myself and there is a chance I could lose money but hopefully we can make a profit and give something back to the community.
"It will be great to see the community come together to support Wales in their first World Cup in 64 years."
