It promises to be a glittering Christmas in and round Milford Haven this year after the Town Council opened it’s Santa sack to release over £2,000 of funding for a wide range of festive events.

As a result, no fewer than 16 groups and organisations throughout the area have received financial donations to help them prepare for their Christmas celebrations with gusto.

The donations are being made to the 1st Hakin Guides and Rangers ,£100; 1st Milford Haven Rainbow Unit, £65; 7th Milford Haven Brownies, £125; Christmas Together, £100; Committee of Friends of Havenhurst, £100; Friends of the Mount (Pembs), £150; Hubberston & Hakin Community Friendship Club, £66; Hubberston & Hakin Luncheon Club, £150; Milford Athletic Football Club (Ladies and Girls Section), £100; Milford Haven Community Primary School, £150; Milford Haven Yarn Club, £100; Milford Haven Youth Club, £100; Parents & Supporters Association (Milford Haven Sea Cadets & Royal Marines Cadets), £240; Pembrokeshire Puffins Disability Swimming Squad, £266; The Salvation Army, £200 and Steynton Community Group, £250.

The total amount received will be £2,262.

