Captain of Wales football team Gareth Bale could receive a yellow card if he wears a ‘One Love’ armband in Wales opener at the World Cup.

The Football Association are also expecting to receive a fine from FIFA for the Wales team.

The fine and yellow card could come as the FA is believed to have been told by FIFA that Bale can not wear the armband during matches.

The band is designed to promote diversity and inclusion.

The rainbow armband holds more significance at the World Cup in Qatar, as the host country sees homosexuality as illegal.

Wales is not the only team that could face fines as seven other European nations wear the band including England.

PA (Image: PA)

The important armband is to be worn by team captains during every match and include phrases like “football unites the world.”

But with the World Cup officially underway and Wales set to play their first match against the USA, FIFA has made the team aware of some laws.

The law states that: “no item [of playing kit or other clothing or equipment or otherwise] may be worn or used in any controlled area if Fifa considers that it is dangerous, offensive or indecent, includes political, religious, or personal slogans, statements, or images, or otherwise does not comply in full with the laws of the game”.

The law means that players could receive a yellow card if they break the law, however, Bale has said he will wear the armband during the opening game.

As the Wales captain previously said, “For us as players we are fully behind it and support everything we can do. Us as footballers, the most we can do is make awareness and it's for people higher up to hopefully make change for the better.

"We support everything in terms of the armband and we'll be doing as much as we can to hopefully get change in the right way."