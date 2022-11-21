England and Wales have decided to not wear the OneLove armbands after threats from FIFA.

It comes after the two teams decided to show their support for the OneLove campaign that promotes "inclusion and sends a message against discrimination of any kind”.

But now the teams have shared they will not wear the bands after FIFA shared that the captains could face an instant yellow card.

The two teams are not alone with the change of plan, as a joint statement from the Football Associations of England, Wales, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, The Netherlands and Switzerland said:

Rise and shine! Matchday two is starting soon 😍#Qatar2022 | @adidasfootball — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 21, 2022

"FIFA has been very clear that it will impose sporting sanctions if our captains wear the armbands on the field of play.

"As national federations, we can't put our players in a position where they could face sporting sanctions including bookings, so we have asked the captains not to attempt to wear the armbands in FIFA World Cup games."

The teams added that they are not prepared to "pay fines that would normally apply to breaches of kit regulations" sharing that they "cannot put our players in the situation where they might be booked or even forced to leave the field of play".

The statement also showed the team's frustration with the decision as they wrote: "We are very frustrated by the FIFA decision which we believe is unprecedented - we wrote to FIFA in September informing them of our wish to wear the One Love armband to actively support inclusion in football, and had no response."