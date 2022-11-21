Valero’s golfers have scored a birdie after raising almost £3,000 for local charities.

As a result of their efforts, a substantial £1,800 will be given to Pembrokeshire Cancer support while £475 is being given to the RNLA and Wales Air Ambulance respectively.

“The amount raised by the society for the refinery’s charity of the year and other causes never ceases to amaze me,” said the society’s chair Mike Bevan.

“You don’t realise how much is being raised when you’re out on the course but when it’s all totalled up and you take stock of what you have achieved, it’s more satisfying than hitting a birdie on a par four.

“As long as the game of golf is here then the society will be here and with numbers expected to increase next year we’re already looking ahead to what 2023 will bring.”

The sum follows a season of fundraising after players returned to action following a pause caused by the Pandemic.

The society is made up of Valero staff operations & day-staff, retirees of the refinery and any maintenance staff that work in and around the Pembroke refinery. Their aim is to raise as much as possible for the refinery’s charity of the year.

Pride of place among the many events they hold is the Valero Open which can lay a claim to being the biggest golf event in the local golfing calendar with approximately 132 people playing on the day.