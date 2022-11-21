Two people were taken to hospital yesterday after the car in which they were travelling crashed off a rural road near Whitland.
The road between the Roadhouse restaurant and Llanboidy was closed for nearly three hours following the crash at around 5.30pm.
Dyfed-Powys Police attended the scene, and a spokesman said that the road re-opened shortly before 8.15pm.
