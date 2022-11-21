A Fishguard woman has appeared before magistrates charged with the non-payment of a train ticket at a Kent railway station despite insisting she has never visited the town.

Ashley O’Brien of Bryn Llywelyn received written notification from the courts on October 17 relating to an unpaid train ticket after she allegedly boarded a train at Sittingbourne Station on January 6.

But according to Ashley O’Brien, she has never visited the town in her life.

This week she appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where she submitted a not guilty plea to the offence.

“The first thing I knew about this was when I got a letter on October 17 telling me that I had got onto a train without a valid ticket but this was in a town I’ve never visited in my life,” she said. “And as a result, I’ve never been to the station.”

Ms O’Brien informed magistrates that she also has evidence confirming her whereabouts on the day in question.

The matter was adjourned to December 19 when the trial will take place.

