A Haverfordwest garage has landed court fees of over £700 after one of their vehicles was caught clocking 81mph in a 70mph zone.

The first that S&J Body Repairs knew of the offence was last week when they received a notice of enforcement from the Avon and Somerset Constabulary.

The Peugeot was seen speeding past junctions 19 and 20 on the M4 on the afternoon of New Year’s Day.

Seven days later police officers requested details of the driver which would have enabled them to proceed with a speeding prosecution, however the information was never returned to the constabulary. Further communications were subsequently sent to the registered keeper but these, too, were ignored.

This week S&J Body Repair’s owner, Justin Panesar, told magistrates that had he received any communication it would have been forwarded to his customer.

“But since this offence was committed, my company has moved premises," he said. "So any further correspondence would have presumably gone to the old address.

“Had I received anything, I would have passed all the information on to the police.”

But this week Justin Panesar decided to plead guilty to failing to provide the police with the relevant information.

“It's got to the point where I just want to get on with my life,” he said.

After listening to the details, magistrates fined the company £563.

S&J Body Repairs was also ordered to pay £110 police costs and a £56 court surcharge.