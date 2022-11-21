Today's yellow weather warning for strong winds across Pembrokeshire has been cancelled for the Met Office.

The warning was forecast to last from 6am this morning (November 21) until 6pm this evening.

However, after some heavy rain and accompanying wind this morning throughout the county, the weather forecasting body has cancelled the warning.

The strong winds were also expected across the whole of the south coast of Wales, as well as Somerset, Devon and Cornwall.

There are no more predicted weather warnings for the next seven days for Pembrokeshire.