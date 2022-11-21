Royal Mail has extended the deadline for when people need to use up their traditional stamps by.

Originally ‘1st’ and 2nd’ class stamps were going to become unusable by January 31, 2023 but this has now been extended by a "grace period" of six months to July 31, 2023.

Traditional stamps are being replaced by ones with barcodes attached, which will make it possible to watch videos, messages, and much more.

Royal Mail says the barcode will also help to introduce "added security features" and "pave the way for innovative services for our customers".

Themed, commemorative and non-barcoded Christmas stamps will still be usuable beyond the cut-off point.

Royal Mail told the Daily Mail: "In order to give our customers even more time to use up any remaining non-barcoded stamps, we have decided to introduce a six-month grace period starting from the original deadline of January 31, 2023, where non-barcoded stamps will still be delivered as normal.

"To make things even easier for our customers, we have also agreed with the Post Office to include the forms to enable customers to swap stamps alongside freepost envelopes in its branches."

How to swap out traditional stamps?





Traditional stamps will be able to be exchanged for new stamps through the Royal Mail 'Swap Out' scheme.

To do this you can fill out a Stamp Swap Out form at the Royal Mail website here.