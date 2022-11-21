PEMBROKESHIRE school children were able to grace the red carpet in Ireland last month to celebrate a special project.

Ancient Connections is a four-year arts, heritage and tourism project that links North Pembrokeshire and North Wexford, aiming to highlight the ancient connections between the two areas – including the pilgrimage that took place for centuries.

Pupils from Ysgol Penrhyn Dewi in St Davids joined their counterparts from Scoil Naomh Maodhog and St Edan’s School in Ferns, County Wexford, in a programme of exchange visits, workshops in storytelling, script writing, puppet making and animation.

They were mentored by storytellers Joe Brennan, Lorraine O’Dwyer, Daniel Morden and Deb Winter, artist David Begley, writers Sylvia Cullen and Nigel Crowle and puppet makers Ann Shrosbree and Bill Hamblett from Small World Theatre.

The children put all these new skills and experiences together to create The Tales Between Us, an animation of folk tales connecting the two regions together. It was produced by Cardiff animation firm Winding Snake Productions. The music is from Tic Ashfield and Benjamin Talbott, BAFTA Cymru winners, and the voiceovers by Sara Gregory and Róisín Murphy.

The stories involve saints, sea beasts, banshees, mermaids, selkies and witches as well as tales of why no one goes fishing in Wexford on St Martin’s Day (November 11) and what happened to the mythical land of Cantre’r Gwaelod.

One of the pupils said: “I really enjoyed the animation [project] because I had the chance to make new friends from Ireland and I also learnt some history about the local area.”

Glen Biseker, of Winding Snake, said: “There are a lot of stories and a rich history between the two regions but finding the right parts from the trail was a priority and a big undertaking. With the help of storytellers and writers we unearthed some great stories. The participants interpretation of those stories, through the production process, gives it a real identity.

“It was great to work with the three schools, their commitment was unwavering; everyone that took part was willing to have a go whether that was in storytelling, art development and puppet making or animation.

“These days Wales and Ireland are still connected, but through film and animation industries that work together regularly. I hope some of the participants might consider a future in the creative industries and continue those professional relationships.”

Ruth Jones, project officer for Ancient Connections said: “It has been wonderful to see this project develop over the last eighteen months. We’ve seen friendships flourish as well as a deeper understanding of the importance of knowing our stories and being able to share them. Winding Snake have given the young people involved such an incredible insight into animation filmmaking, and they have also learnt new skills from many other creative professionals. We hope that it’s an experience that they will remember all their lives and might even inspire some of them to take up creative careers.”

The premiere of The Tales Between Us took place on October 26 in Wexford. The film will be shown at film festivals next year.