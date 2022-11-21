Live B4318 Tenby to Gumfreston closed after flooding By Ruth Davies Share 0 Comments ROAD CLOSURE | The B4318 between Gumfreston and Tenby is closed due to severe flooding. Please avoid the area. Thank you for your patience. Share 0 Comments Comments: Our rules We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused. Please report any comments that break our rules. Read the rules here Please sign in or register to comment. Loading... Show more articles Get involved with the news Send your news & photos
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here